Shubhankar Sharma's Struggles at Genesis Championship

In another setback, Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma failed to make the cut at the Genesis Championship, concluding a challenging season. His initial round of six-over 77, punctuated by a series of bogeys, hindered any hopes of weekend participation.

Although Sharma's follow-up round showed improvement with a three-under 68, including five birdies, it was insufficient to offset the damage from his problematic start at Woo Jeong Hills.

Advancing in the tournament, Mikael Lindberg shot a four-under 67, sharing the lead with Nacho Elvira as they head into the final round of the Genesis Championship, crucial for those vying for spots in the upcoming DP World Tour Play-Offs.

(With inputs from agencies.)