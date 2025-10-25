Left Menu

Thrills and Triumphs: Bagnaia and the Marquez Brothers Take Center Stage at Malaysian Grand Prix

Francesco Bagnaia claimed victory in the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint, securing third in the world championship. Alex Marquez celebrated second place in both the race and championship standings. Despite his injury, Marc Marquez continues to lead. Rookie Fermin Aldeguer lost a podium finish but won Rookie of the Year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:50 IST
Thrills and Triumphs: Bagnaia and the Marquez Brothers Take Center Stage at Malaysian Grand Prix

Francesco Bagnaia clinched the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint victory, cementing his position in the global standings. His flawless performance at the Sepang International Circuit marked his second sprint win of the season. A crucial success in moving ahead of Marco Bezzecchi in the world championship rankings.

Meanwhile, Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez emerged as the runner-up in the sprint and solidified his second position in the championship standings, just behind his brother and world champion, Marc Marquez. The Marquez brothers have made their mark in MotoGP history with Alex expressing elation over their achievements at home.

Despite not racing due to injury, Marc Marquez remains the championship leader with 545 points. Fermin Aldeguer faced disappointment after a post-race penalty dropped him from the podium, yet his stellar debut season earned him the Rookie of the Year title. As Alex looks forward to the final races, the season nears its climax.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025