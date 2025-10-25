Left Menu

Ro-Ko Duo Dazzles: India Clinches Final Win Down Under

In what could be their final appearance in Australia wearing national colors, Rohit Sharma's century and Virat Kohli's impressive 74 led India to a nine-wicket victory in the third ODI. Despite losing the series, this win provided fans with memorable performances from India's cricket icons.

In a thrilling finale to their Australian tour, India's cricket legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli delivered a spellbinding performance to lead their team to a nine-wicket triumph in the third and final one-day international match.

Rohit Sharma, who smashed 121 not out, and Virat Kohli, with a solid 74, combined for a masterful 168-run partnership, delighting fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The duo's performance was a fitting climax to the series, despite India conceding the series after losses in the first two matches.

Australia, choosing to bat first, was restricted to 236 runs, with Harshit Rana playing a crucial role by taking 4-39. The 'Ro-Ko' duo then executed their innings with precision, as fans passionately cheered, perhaps one last time, for their cricket icons on Australian soil.

