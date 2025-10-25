Alana King's Dazzling 7-for Dominates South Africa in Women's World Cup Clash

In a commanding display of bowling brilliance, Australia's Alana King achieved personal career-best figures of seven wickets for just 17 runs, stunning South Africa in their Women's World Cup match. The powerhouse leg-spinner's efforts were instrumental in bowling out the Proteas for a shockingly low total of 97 runs.

Exercising their option to bowl first, Australia executed a disciplined and coordinated attack. King's impressive figures stood out as she ended with 7-2-18-7, supported by Megan Schutt, Kim Grath, and Ashleigh Gardner, each claiming one wicket to fortify the team's strong front.

Despite a steady start from South African captain Laura Wolvaardt scoring 31, with Sinalo Jafta and Nadine de Klerk adding 29 and 14 runs respectively, the team crumbled under Australia's relentless pressure, ultimately managing only 97 runs in 24 overs.

