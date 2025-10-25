Left Menu

Rain Hampers Wistron Ladies Open, Indian Golfers Show Resilience

The rain-affected Wistron Ladies Open has been reduced to 36 holes, with no player cuts. Indian golfer Hitaashee Bakshi is tied-sixth at three-under through 14 holes. Notable performances by Tvesa Malik and Pranavi Urs at 74 each and Nook Sukapan leading at six-under add to the tournament drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 25-10-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 17:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

After inclement weather delayed the Wistron Ladies Open, Indian golfer Hitaashee Bakshi finally took to the course. Initially postponed from Thursday, the event was reduced to 36 holes due to persistent rains. Bakshi stood tied-sixth at three-under after darkness suspended play on Saturday.

Tvesa Malik and Pranavi Urs posted matching scores of 74, tying them for 73rd, while Avani Prashanth's 78 placed her tied for 104th. Fortunately, an absence of a cut means all players progress to the second and concluding round of the event.

Nook Sukapan from Thailand led after a stellar 6-under 66. Despite setbacks and tricky conditions, the tournament continues with promising talent, as all eyes now turn to Sunday's final round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

