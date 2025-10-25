Rain Hampers Wistron Ladies Open, Indian Golfers Show Resilience

After inclement weather delayed the Wistron Ladies Open, Indian golfer Hitaashee Bakshi finally took to the course. Initially postponed from Thursday, the event was reduced to 36 holes due to persistent rains. Bakshi stood tied-sixth at three-under after darkness suspended play on Saturday.

Tvesa Malik and Pranavi Urs posted matching scores of 74, tying them for 73rd, while Avani Prashanth's 78 placed her tied for 104th. Fortunately, an absence of a cut means all players progress to the second and concluding round of the event.

Nook Sukapan from Thailand led after a stellar 6-under 66. Despite setbacks and tricky conditions, the tournament continues with promising talent, as all eyes now turn to Sunday's final round.

(With inputs from agencies.)