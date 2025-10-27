Rohit Sharma's Heroics Shine Despite Series Loss to Australia

In a standout performance, Rohit Sharma was named 'Impact Player of the Series' following India's recently concluded ODI series against Australia. The series showcased Sharma's resilience as the star batter delivered an unbeaten century and joined Virat Kohli in a 168-run partnership during the decisive Sydney ODI.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir praised both the batsmen and the bowlers, specifically mentioning pacer Harshit Rana's four-wicket haul that was instrumental in restricting Australia's score to 237. Gambhir emphasized the team's dedication and hard work, urging players to remain humble and focused.

The pivotal batting partnership between Rohit and Virat marked Sharma's return to form, indicating their readiness for future challenges including the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. Despite Australia's 2-1 series win, this strong display by Indian veterans leaves a promising outlook for the team's upcoming endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)