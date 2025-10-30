Left Menu

Australia set record victory target of 339 for India

Opener Phoebe Litchfields scintillating 119 off 93 balls formed the cornerstone of defending champions Australias massive 338 all out against India in the second semi-final of the Womens World Cup, here Thursday.This is the highest total by any team in a Womens World Cup semi-final. Brief Scores Australia 338 in 50 overs Phoebe Litchfield 119, Ellyse Perry 77, Ashleigh Gardner 65, Deepti Sharma 273, Shree Charani 249.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 19:01 IST
Australia set record victory target of 339 for India
  • Country:
  • India

Opener Phoebe Litchfield's scintillating 119 off 93 balls formed the cornerstone of defending champions Australia's massive 338 all out against India in the second semi-final of the Women's World Cup, here Thursday.

This is the highest total by any team in a Women's World Cup semi-final. surpassing South Africa's 319 against England in the first semi-final of the ongoing tournament.

Apart from Litchfield, Ellyse Perry (77 off 88 balls) played a good hand in a 155-run second wicket stand while Ashleigh Gardner's (63 off 45 balls) big hits put the Southern Stars in complete command after a shoddy bowling effort from India. Barring young spinner Shree Charani (2/49 in 10 overs), all other bowlers were sent on a leatherhunt with Deepti Sharma giving away 73 runs for his two wickets. Brief Scores: Australia 338 in 50 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 119, Ellyse Perry 77, Ashleigh Gardner 65, Deepti Sharma 2/73, Shree Charani 2/49).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025