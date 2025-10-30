Left Menu

Rahul Dravid Lauds Rohit Sharma’s Aggressive T20 Revolution

Former Indian coach Rahul Dravid commended Rohit Sharma for leading India to success with an aggressive T20 approach. Dravid highlighted Sharma's role in transforming Indian cricket into a formidable force during an interview on 'Breakfast with Champions.' Emphasizing player-driven risks, he credited Sharma for India's evolving cricket style.

Rahul Dravid being lifted by his team after T20 WC win. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During an appearance on 'Breakfast with Champions,' former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid praised Rohit Sharma for spearheading an aggressive transformation in Indian T20 cricket. Under Sharma's leadership, India adopted a highly aggressive playing approach, which Dravid believes has placed them as a benchmark for other teams worldwide.

Dravid elaborated that his conversations with Sharma, when assuming the head coach role in November 2021, revolved around evolving India's cricket style to be more aggressive. This shift, largely credited to Sharma, pushed India to the forefront, transforming how T20 cricket is perceived globally. "India is now the standard others aim to meet," Dravid asserted.

Highlighting the players' crucial role, Dravid emphasized their bravery in embracing risks on the field. He noted their outstanding performance statistics, including a high strike rate and numerous fifties and sixes, positioning India above Australia and England. Under new captain Suryakumar Yadav, India recently claimed the Asia Cup T20I title undefeated, embodying this new aggressive style.

