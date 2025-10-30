India's Chess Titans Set to Conquer FIDE World Cup 2025

A robust Indian squad, spearheaded by reigning World Champion Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju, is geared up to showcase its dominance at the FIDE World Cup 2025, as the prestigious chess tournament returns to India after a 23-year hiatus. This year, the event will unfold in Goa, starting Saturday, according to FIDE.

Notably, India's chess prowess has exponentially grown, with over 85 nationally hailed Grandmasters, compared to merely a handful when the World Cup last graced Indian shores. The tournament will see top-seeded GMs Gukesh Dommaraju, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanandhaa leading the Indian charge among the 206 participants, with Dutch GM Anish Giri standing as the highest-ranked international contender.

The World Cup follows a single-elimination format and offers a $2 million prize pool. It also provides three spots for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, determining the next World Championship contender. Samay Raina, the only past champion from the USA, is positioned 15th, while reigning champion Magnus Carlsen will not participate this year.

Apart from this leading trio, Indian stalwarts like Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna, and Divya Deshmukh are expected to mount a formidable challenge. Deshmukh, the reigning FIDE Women's World Cup champion, earned a wild card entry, making her the sole female participant in the event.

The competition features a dove-tail of experience and youth, with prodigies like Argentinian IM Faustino Oro and seasoned players like Monaco's GM Igor Efimov. As the event unfolds, each participant's prowess and strategic acumen will determine their standing in this global test of minds.

