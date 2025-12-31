Left Menu

Arjun Erigaisi's Stellar Chess Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds Arjun Erigaisi for clinching bronze at the FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship. This achievement, following his recent success in the Rapid Chess Championship, marks him as the second Indian male to medal at the Blitz Championship, sparking inspiration among India's youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 09:30 IST
Arjun Erigaisi's Stellar Chess Triumph
Arjun Erigaisi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Arjun Erigaisi after the young chess prodigy captured the bronze medal at the prestigious FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship held in Doha.

Modi highlighted India's continuous progress in the global chess arena, noting Erigaisi's recent victory at the FIDE Rapid Chess Championship and his exemplary skills and passion for the game.

Indian Grandmaster Erigaisi's recent bronze win makes him only the second Indian male, after Viswanathan Anand, to achieve a podium finish in the championship's Open category, serving as a beacon of inspiration for the nation's youth.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Surprise Veto Sparks Colorado Backlash

Trump's Surprise Veto Sparks Colorado Backlash

 Global
2
Tadasha Mishra Appointed Full-Time Jharkhand DGP

Tadasha Mishra Appointed Full-Time Jharkhand DGP

 India
3
Foiled Heist: Police Nab Four at Maharashtra Bar

Foiled Heist: Police Nab Four at Maharashtra Bar

 India
4
Tunnel Train Collision at Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Project: 60 Injured

Tunnel Train Collision at Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Project: 60 Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025