Arjun Erigaisi's Stellar Chess Triumph
Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds Arjun Erigaisi for clinching bronze at the FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship. This achievement, following his recent success in the Rapid Chess Championship, marks him as the second Indian male to medal at the Blitz Championship, sparking inspiration among India's youth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Arjun Erigaisi after the young chess prodigy captured the bronze medal at the prestigious FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship held in Doha.
Modi highlighted India's continuous progress in the global chess arena, noting Erigaisi's recent victory at the FIDE Rapid Chess Championship and his exemplary skills and passion for the game.
Indian Grandmaster Erigaisi's recent bronze win makes him only the second Indian male, after Viswanathan Anand, to achieve a podium finish in the championship's Open category, serving as a beacon of inspiration for the nation's youth.
