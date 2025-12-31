Arjun Erigaisi Shines with Bronze at FIDE World Blitz Championship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Indian chess prodigy Arjun Erigaisi following his remarkable achievement of securing a bronze medal at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Blitz Championships held in Doha. Modi commended the 22-year-old grandmaster's series of successes, including a recent bronze at the FIDE Rapid Chess Championship, and expressed hope that Erigaisi's accomplishments would inspire India's youth.

Celebrating Erigaisi's achievements on social media platform X, PM Modi noted, "India's strides in chess continue! Congratulations to Arjun Erigaisi for winning the Bronze at the FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship in Doha, closely following his bronze in the FIDE Rapid Chess Championship. His exemplary skills, patience, and passion continue to inspire. Best wishes to him." Despite a strong showing in the league stages, Erigaisi fell short in the semifinals against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, according to ESPN reports, yet secured a bronze for India.

In the tournament, Erigaisi progressed to the four-player knockout stage, achieving a commendable 14.5 points in the opening 18 rounds with 12 victories, five draws, and one defeat. Earlier in Doha, at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid Championship employing a 13-round Swiss system, Erigaisi emerged with his inaugural bronze finishing at 9.5 points. This achievement renders him only the second Indian male after the eminent Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand to earn a podium finish. Alongside, Magnus Carlsen's dominant performance secured his sixth world title, whilst in the women's competition, Koneru Humpy claimed a bronze, narrowly missing out on gold due to tiebreak results.