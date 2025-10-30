Left Menu

Jemimah Rodrigues' Stellar Performance Lights Up India Innings

India's women's cricket team shone against opponents, with Jemimah Rodrigues leading the charge with an unbeaten 127 runs. Key contributions from Mandhana, Harmanpreet, and others helped India amass a total of 341 runs. Bowlers Kim Garth and Annabel Sutherland stood out for the opposition, claiming two wickets each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:00 IST
In a high-octane performance, India's women's cricket team took center stage as they racked up an impressive total of 341 for five in just 48.3 overs. Spearheaded by Jemimah Rodrigues, who remained unbeaten on 127, the team exhibited exceptional skill and tenacity.

Smriti Mandhana chipped in with a solid 24, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur contributed a valuable 89. Notably, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh added crucial runs before falling to an effective opposition bowling attack led by Kim Garth and Annabel Sutherland, who took two wickets each.

Despite a commendable effort from their bowlers, the opposition could not contain the high-flying Indian batting line-up. As India concluded their innings, they left their competitors with a formidable target, setting the stage for a thrilling contest.

