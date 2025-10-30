Australia's Rugby Battle at Twickenham: Navigating Player Restrictions

Australia is gearing up for a pivotal rugby clash against England at Twickenham, facing a notable challenge as key foreign-based players remain sidelined due to World Rugby's regulations. Coach Joe Schmidt, however, expresses confidence in handling the shortage by prioritizing home-grown talent.

Key players, including James O'Connor and Will Skelton, are unavailable for the test as it falls outside the official release window. Despite this, Schmidt views the situation as an opportunity rather than a setback, emphasizing the benefits of working with domestic players who are fully committed to the national team.

The match marks a part of Australia's rigorous international schedule, with Schmidt voicing concerns about potential player fatigue. As the Wallabies navigate tests in varied conditions and locales, the strategic focus remains on optimizing performance with the available squad, as evidenced by their recent gritty victory against Fiji.