Shaurya Bhattacharya Triumphs in Thrilling Playoff at Poona Club Open

Shaurya Bhattacharya staged a remarkable comeback to win The Poona Club Open, defeating Yuvraj Sandhu in a playoff. Bhattacharya's flawless performance on the final day and a crucial birdie secured his second title of the season. He now stands fourth in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:32 IST
Shaurya Bhattacharya Triumphs in Thrilling Playoff at Poona Club Open
In a stunning display of skill and composure, Shaurya Bhattacharya clinched victory at The Poona Club Open, overcoming a two-shot deficit to defeat pre-tournament favorite Yuvraj Sandhu in a tense playoff on Friday.

Bhattacharya carded a flawless seven-under 64 in the final round, bolstered by a pivotal 25-foot birdie on the 11th hole that fueled his momentum. His efforts culminated in a birdie during the playoff, securing his second title of the season and placing him fourth in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Yuvraj Sandhu, who held a two-shot lead entering the final round, stumbled on the last hole, allowing Bhattacharya to force a playoff. Despite Sandhu's initial advantage, his erratic tee shot and missed putt opened the door for Bhattacharya, who capitalized on the opportunity to emerge victorious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

