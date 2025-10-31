Springboks Seek Redemption Against Japan, Remembering the 'Miracle of Brighton'

Several South African players facing Japan at Wembley Stadium this Saturday are haunted by memories of the 'Miracle of Brighton'. A decade ago, Japan achieved a stunning victory over the Springboks, winning 34-32 in their Rugby World Cup opener, an event etched in rugby history.

Although South Africa secured third place in that tournament, the 2015 loss still resonates. Following the upset, the Springboks defeated Japan twice, including a quarter-final triumph in the 2019 World Cup. Despite two World Cup wins since, South Africa is not underestimating Japan this time.

Captain Siya Kolisi emphasized the respect accorded to Japan, highlighting their recent nail-biting performance against Australia. South Africa is prepared, leveraging insights from players familiar with Japan's style. The focus will be on dictating play, maintaining physical dominance, and adhering to their game plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)