Left Menu

Springboks Seek Redemption Against Japan, Remembering the 'Miracle of Brighton'

A decade after Japan's shocking 'Miracle of Brighton' win over South Africa, the Springboks face Japan again, determined to uphold their reputation. South African captain Siya Kolisi leads a prepared team, aware of Japan's strengths and ready to reaffirm their World Cup champion status at Wembley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:13 IST
Springboks Seek Redemption Against Japan, Remembering the 'Miracle of Brighton'
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Several South African players facing Japan at Wembley Stadium this Saturday are haunted by memories of the 'Miracle of Brighton'. A decade ago, Japan achieved a stunning victory over the Springboks, winning 34-32 in their Rugby World Cup opener, an event etched in rugby history.

Although South Africa secured third place in that tournament, the 2015 loss still resonates. Following the upset, the Springboks defeated Japan twice, including a quarter-final triumph in the 2019 World Cup. Despite two World Cup wins since, South Africa is not underestimating Japan this time.

Captain Siya Kolisi emphasized the respect accorded to Japan, highlighting their recent nail-biting performance against Australia. South Africa is prepared, leveraging insights from players familiar with Japan's style. The focus will be on dictating play, maintaining physical dominance, and adhering to their game plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025