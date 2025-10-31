Left Menu

Delhi's Ranji Trophy Predicament: Choosing Badoni's Successor

Delhi faces a key decision in selecting a captain for their Ranji Trophy match against Puducherry. With Ayush Badoni on national duty, contenders include Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Dahiya, and Himmat Singh. The absence of Badoni, known for his aggressive play and effective bowling, leaves a significant gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:59 IST
Delhi's Ranji Trophy Predicament: Choosing Badoni's Successor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's cricket team is in a state of deliberation as they face Puducherry in their upcoming Ranji Trophy match, aiming to recover from a previous embarrassing home defeat.

With captain Ayush Badoni absent due to national commitments, the decision on his replacement is being hotly debated, encompassing candidates Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Dahiya, and Himmat Singh, each bringing unique strengths.

Adding to the complexity, replacing ineffective bowler Siddhant Sharma with Simarjeet Singh in the playing XI is also under discussion as the team seeks to leverage their home advantage for a full-point triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025