Delhi's Ranji Trophy Predicament: Choosing Badoni's Successor

Delhi's cricket team is in a state of deliberation as they face Puducherry in their upcoming Ranji Trophy match, aiming to recover from a previous embarrassing home defeat.

With captain Ayush Badoni absent due to national commitments, the decision on his replacement is being hotly debated, encompassing candidates Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Dahiya, and Himmat Singh, each bringing unique strengths.

Adding to the complexity, replacing ineffective bowler Siddhant Sharma with Simarjeet Singh in the playing XI is also under discussion as the team seeks to leverage their home advantage for a full-point triumph.

