Marathon Legends: Kipchoge and Hassan Ready for New York Challenge

Marathon legends Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan are facing new challenges at the New York Marathon. Kipchoge, nearing the end of his career, seeks a victory lap, while Hassan aims for a notable double win after Sydney. The race promises intense competition with past champions and elite athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 31-10-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Legendary marathoners Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan are gearing up for their first New York Marathon this Sunday. At 41, Kipchoge views this race as a swansong to his illustrious career, whereas 32-year-old Hassan eyes a double victory following her triumphant race in Sydney.

Challenging Hassan will be the last three New York champions: Sheila Chepkirui, Hellen Obiri, and Sharon Lokedi. Hassan acknowledges the course's difficulty but remains optimistic, boasting the fastest personal best of the group at 2:13:44.

Kipchoge regards his participation as a gratitude gesture after winning 11 major marathons and setting world records. Defending champion Abdi Nageeye and other elite athletes add to the competitive men's field, while wheelchair racers like Marcel Hug aim to continue their winning streaks.

