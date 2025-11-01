Left Menu

Bidding Battles: The Race to Host UEFA Finals

Bayern Munich's stadium will host the 2028 Champions League final, while the 2029 final's location lies between Wembley and Camp Nou. UEFA's latest announcement dispels New York speculation until 2030. Several European stadiums are competing to host UEFA club finals, with bid decisions to be made by next September.

Bayern Munich's stadium has been selected to host the 2028 Champions League final, confirming its prominence in European football. A tight contest exists for the 2029 final, with London's Wembley and Barcelona's Camp Nou vying for the prestigious event.

UEFA disclosed this information alongside a list of interested bidders from its member associations, notably omitting the anticipated New York final until at least 2030. Munich was the sole bidder for 2028, having recently hosted a final, while Wembley and Barcelona's ambitions reflect their historical significance in football.

As the UEFA executive committee prepares to finalize hosts for club finals in 2028 and 2029, various venues across Europe have shown interest. These include the Puskas Arena in Budapest, hosting this season's final, and Atletico Madrid's stadium in 2027. With the Europa League and Conference League finals also in contention, the competition for hosting rights remains fierce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

