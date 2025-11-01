Left Menu

Genoa Sacks Coach Vieira Amid Winless Stretch

Genoa, struggling at the bottom of Serie A, have dismissed coach Patrick Vieira: three draws, six losses marked a winless start. Vieira, who saved the club from relegation last season, is replaced on an interim basis by Roberto Murgita. Genoa next faces Sassuolo, trailing safety by two points.

Patrick Vieira

Serie A strugglers Genoa have parted ways with their coach, Patrick Vieira, following a frustrating winless streak this season, comprising three draws and six defeats.

Vieira, a former France international, joined Genoa in November last year when they were precariously placed at 17th, guiding them to finish 13th and avoid relegation. However, the current season has witnessed a lackluster performance with only four goals in nine matches.

The club announced on Saturday that Roberto Murgita, with assistance from Domenico Criscito, will take over coaching duties temporarily. Genoa, trailing by two points to exit the relegation zone, are set to face Sassuolo in their upcoming fixture on Monday.

