Genoa Sacks Coach Vieira Amid Winless Stretch

Serie A strugglers Genoa have parted ways with their coach, Patrick Vieira, following a frustrating winless streak this season, comprising three draws and six defeats.

Vieira, a former France international, joined Genoa in November last year when they were precariously placed at 17th, guiding them to finish 13th and avoid relegation. However, the current season has witnessed a lackluster performance with only four goals in nine matches.

The club announced on Saturday that Roberto Murgita, with assistance from Domenico Criscito, will take over coaching duties temporarily. Genoa, trailing by two points to exit the relegation zone, are set to face Sassuolo in their upcoming fixture on Monday.

