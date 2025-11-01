Haaland's Halloween Hijinks: Man City's Striker Turns Joker

Erling Haaland, the prolific Manchester City striker, embraced the Halloween spirit with a whimsical transformation into the Joker, as captured on his YouTube channel during a Manchester shopping spree.

Despite the green hair and makeup, Haaland's efforts to blend in were foiled by fans who recognized the 'Man City boy,' even as he engaged in playful antics, purchasing items including Premier League trading cards featuring himself.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed Haaland's return to the pitch against Bournemouth, ensuring his focus shifts back from Halloween pranks to his primary role of scoring goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)