Left Menu

Haaland's Halloween Hijinks: Man City's Striker Turns Joker

Erling Haaland of Manchester City donned Joker makeup for a Halloween prank. Documented on YouTube, he visited Manchester stores, buying items like Premier League trading cards. Despite his Joker guise, fans recognized him. Ready to return to action, Haaland aims to continue his goal-scoring magic this weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:11 IST
Haaland's Halloween Hijinks: Man City's Striker Turns Joker
Erling Haaland
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Erling Haaland, the prolific Manchester City striker, embraced the Halloween spirit with a whimsical transformation into the Joker, as captured on his YouTube channel during a Manchester shopping spree.

Despite the green hair and makeup, Haaland's efforts to blend in were foiled by fans who recognized the 'Man City boy,' even as he engaged in playful antics, purchasing items including Premier League trading cards featuring himself.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed Haaland's return to the pitch against Bournemouth, ensuring his focus shifts back from Halloween pranks to his primary role of scoring goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025