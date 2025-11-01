Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour in India Expands with Hyderabad as Key Stop

Lionel Messi's highly anticipated 'GOAT Tour to India 2025' has been expanded to include Hyderabad, ensuring that football fans in southern India are not deprived of witnessing their idol after the cancellation of a previously planned match in Kerala.

The addition of Hyderabad comes after Argentina's friendly in Kochi was canceled, originally scheduled for November 17. The revised itinerary now includes all four corners of India, with stops in Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi, making it a monumental sporting event.

The Hyderabad leg is set to be a grand celebration, featuring celebrity matches, musical events, and fan interactions. Tickets across various venues have seen a massive response, highlighting the excitement for Messi's presence in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)