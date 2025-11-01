India Poised for Glory: Harmanpreet Kaur Leads Team to Women's World Cup Final

India's cricket team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, is eagerly anticipating the chance to secure their first global title as they face South Africa in the Women's World Cup final.

The showdown at the DY Patil Stadium offers India the opportunity to join cricketing giants Australia, England, and New Zealand as champions, marking a significant milestone for the team and the nation.

Kaur, reflecting on past disappointments, emphasized the team's unity and hard work, asserting their readiness and determination to achieve victory. As new champions are guaranteed, the excitement surrounding the final is palpable.

(With inputs from agencies.)