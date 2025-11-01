Tributes Pour In for Former Tripura Cricketer Rajesh Banik After Tragic Accident
Former Tripura cricketer Rajesh Banik, who once played for India in the Under-19 World Cup, tragically passed away in a road accident at the age of 40. Known for his contributions both on and off the field, Banik was also a valued state team selector, remembered fondly by the cricket community.
- Country:
- India
Former Tripura all-rounder Rajesh Banik, a prominent figure in the cricket community, tragically died in a road accident at Anandanagar in west Tripura, an official confirmed on Saturday.
At the age of 40, Banik is survived by his family, including his father, mother, and brother. He debuted for Tripura in the 2002-03 Ranji Trophy season and was a significant player of his era. Later, he contributed to cricket as a selector for the Under-16 state team.
The sudden news of his death has left the state's cricket fraternity in shock. The Tripura Cricket Association paid homage to Banik, with secretary Subarata Dey expressing deep sorrow over the loss of both a talented cricketer and a mentor of young talent. His ability to recognize emerging players made him a vital part of the cricket community, as mentioned by Anirban Deb, secretary of the Tripura Sports Journalists' Club.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajesh Banik
- Tripura
- cricket
- Under-19
- India
- Ranji Trophy
- accident
- Anandanagar
- selector
- tributes
ALSO READ
India Eyes Foreign Investment in E-commerce Exports Boost
India's Forex Reserves Dip Amid Surging Gold Prices and Global Uncertainty
Unlocking Accessibility: A Trillion-Dollar Opportunity for India
Tragic Accident: Tempo Traveller Plunges into Gorge in Uttarakhand
Rohit Shetty Honored as Fit India Icon at National Fitness Conclave