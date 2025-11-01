Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Former Tripura Cricketer Rajesh Banik After Tragic Accident

Former Tripura cricketer Rajesh Banik, who once played for India in the Under-19 World Cup, tragically passed away in a road accident at the age of 40. Known for his contributions both on and off the field, Banik was also a valued state team selector, remembered fondly by the cricket community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:44 IST
Tributes Pour In for Former Tripura Cricketer Rajesh Banik After Tragic Accident
  • Country:
  • India

Former Tripura all-rounder Rajesh Banik, a prominent figure in the cricket community, tragically died in a road accident at Anandanagar in west Tripura, an official confirmed on Saturday.

At the age of 40, Banik is survived by his family, including his father, mother, and brother. He debuted for Tripura in the 2002-03 Ranji Trophy season and was a significant player of his era. Later, he contributed to cricket as a selector for the Under-16 state team.

The sudden news of his death has left the state's cricket fraternity in shock. The Tripura Cricket Association paid homage to Banik, with secretary Subarata Dey expressing deep sorrow over the loss of both a talented cricketer and a mentor of young talent. His ability to recognize emerging players made him a vital part of the cricket community, as mentioned by Anirban Deb, secretary of the Tripura Sports Journalists' Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025