Villarreal Thrashes Rayo Vallecano with Nine-Minute Blitz

In a thrilling match, Villarreal surged to a 4-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano, climbing to the second spot in La Liga. The team's explosive performance featured three goals scored in a mere nine minutes.

Gerard Moreno set the stage with a goal in the 22nd minute, giving Villarreal a 1-0 lead by halftime. After the break, the team intensified its efforts with Alberto Moleiro doubling the lead in the 56th minute.

Just two minutes later, Santiago Comesana pushed the advantage to 3-0, followed by Ayoze Perez rounding off the scoring blitz in the 65th minute. This triumph places Villarreal one point ahead of Barcelona and draws them closer to league leaders Real Madrid.

(With inputs from agencies.)