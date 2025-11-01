Left Menu

Villarreal Thrashes Rayo Vallecano with Nine-Minute Blitz

Villarreal climbed to second place in La Liga after a 4-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano, scoring three goals in nine minutes. Gerard Moreno opened the scoring, followed by goals from Alberto Moleiro, Santiago Comesana, and Ayoze Perez. The win places them one point ahead of Barcelona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 01-11-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 22:15 IST
Villarreal Thrashes Rayo Vallecano with Nine-Minute Blitz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a thrilling match, Villarreal surged to a 4-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano, climbing to the second spot in La Liga. The team's explosive performance featured three goals scored in a mere nine minutes.

Gerard Moreno set the stage with a goal in the 22nd minute, giving Villarreal a 1-0 lead by halftime. After the break, the team intensified its efforts with Alberto Moleiro doubling the lead in the 56th minute.

Just two minutes later, Santiago Comesana pushed the advantage to 3-0, followed by Ayoze Perez rounding off the scoring blitz in the 65th minute. This triumph places Villarreal one point ahead of Barcelona and draws them closer to league leaders Real Madrid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025