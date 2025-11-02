Left Menu

Scotland Crushes U.S. with 85-0 Triumph at Murrayfield

Scotland dominated the U.S. with a resounding 85-0 rugby victory, featuring hat-tricks from Darcy Graham and Jamie Dobie and 13 unanswered tries. Duhan van der Merwe, Dylan Richardson, among others, contributed to the win. The team anticipates a tougher matchup against New Zealand next weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Edinburgh | Updated: 02-11-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 01:10 IST
Scotland delivered a masterclass in rugby as they overwhelmed the United States with an 85-0 win at Murrayfield stadium. Darcy Graham and Jamie Dobie were standout performers, each securing a hat-trick in a display of total dominance.

From the start, Scotland set the tempo with flanker Dylan Richardson breaking through in the fifth minute. Scotland's energy was relentless, with Duhan van der Merwe and Graham chasing the team's try-scoring record, each now with 34 tries for their country.

By halftime, the Scots had already accumulated seven tries, prompting tactical changes by coach Gregor Townsend. Despite substitutions, Scotland's momentum continued, clocking six more tries. This victory, however, precedes a formidable challenge against New Zealand next weekend.

