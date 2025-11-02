Left Menu

Milinkovic-Savic's Heroics Not Enough as Napoli Draw with Como

Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic saved a crucial penalty, holding Serie A leaders Napoli to a goalless draw against Como. Napoli maintained their unbeaten home record, while Como edged closer to the top four. Meanwhile, Udinese defeated Atalanta, adding to the latter's winless streak.

Updated: 02-11-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 09:22 IST
Napoli's goalkeeper, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, continued his impressive penalty-saving form, clinching a goalless draw against visiting Como on Saturday in their Serie A clash. Despite thwarting Alvaro Morata's powerful spot-kick, Napoli, the league leaders, couldn't capitalize on the opportunity.

Midway through the first half, a crucial moment saw Milinkovic-Savic tug down Morata, who was blazing towards the net, only to redeem himself moments later with a saved penalty - his sixth in ten recent attempts. This draw keeps Napoli one point ahead of Roma, who face AC Milan next.

Elsewhere, Udinese's Nicolò Zaniolo scored his third goal in four matches, leading his team to a one-nil victory over Atalanta, whose winless streak now stretches to six games. Juventus also introduced Luciano Spalletti as their new coach against Cremonese.

