In a commanding performance, Bayern Munich dismantled Bayer Leverkusen with a 3-0 win, ending Leverkusen's Bundesliga-record 37-game unbeaten away streak. Despite resting stars like Harry Kane and Michael Olise, Bayern's relentless pace overwhelmed the visitors.

Young talents took center stage as Tom Bischof and Konrad Laimer contributed significantly to the scoring, while Bayern coach Vincent Kompany showcased tactical depth with seven lineup changes. The team extended its winning streak to 15 matches across all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Leipzig solidified its position as Bayern's closest challenger with a 3-1 victory over Stuttgart, highlighted by youthful dynamism and strategic prowess. These results underline Bayern's domestic dominance and set the stage for upcoming Champions League clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)