Bayern Munich Shatters Leverkusen's Unbeaten Streak with Dominant Display

Bayern Munich ended Bayer Leverkusen's historic 37-game unbeaten away run in the Bundesliga with a resounding 3-0 victory. Despite resting key players Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Luis Díaz, Bayern maintained pressure and performance. Leipzig held second place with a 3-1 win over Stuttgart, showcasing young talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 02-11-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 09:38 IST
In a commanding performance, Bayern Munich dismantled Bayer Leverkusen with a 3-0 win, ending Leverkusen's Bundesliga-record 37-game unbeaten away streak. Despite resting stars like Harry Kane and Michael Olise, Bayern's relentless pace overwhelmed the visitors.

Young talents took center stage as Tom Bischof and Konrad Laimer contributed significantly to the scoring, while Bayern coach Vincent Kompany showcased tactical depth with seven lineup changes. The team extended its winning streak to 15 matches across all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Leipzig solidified its position as Bayern's closest challenger with a 3-1 victory over Stuttgart, highlighted by youthful dynamism and strategic prowess. These results underline Bayern's domestic dominance and set the stage for upcoming Champions League clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

