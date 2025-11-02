Kyle Jamieson & Ish Sodhi Make Comeback for Crucial T20I Series Against West Indies

In a major boost for New Zealand's cricket team, fast bowler Kyle Jamieson and spinner Ish Sodhi have been recalled for the T20I series against the West Indies, starting this Wednesday. The selection comes ahead of a pivotal phase as the team looks to finalize their T20 World Cup squad.

The squad sees the inclusion of uncapped all-rounder Nathan Smith, who could make his T20I debut following his stint on the New Zealand team that played against Sri Lanka last season. Jamieson, recovering from an injury that sidelined him from the ODI series against England, is expected to be a key player alongside seasoned campaigner Ish Sodhi.

The series holds added significance as coach Rob Walter evaluates players ahead of announcing his preliminary World Cup squad for India and Sri Lanka next year. Kane Williamson's absence, due to his recent retirement from T20I cricket, adds another dimension to the team's strategy going forward.

