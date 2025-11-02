Left Menu

Kyle Jamieson & Ish Sodhi Make Comeback for Crucial T20I Series Against West Indies

Kyle Jamieson and Ish Sodhi have rejoined the New Zealand squad for the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies. Uncapped Nathan Smith also earns a spot on the team, which is critical as Coach Rob Walter prepares for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 02-11-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 10:34 IST
Kyle Jamieson & Ish Sodhi Make Comeback for Crucial T20I Series Against West Indies
Kyle Jamieson
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a major boost for New Zealand's cricket team, fast bowler Kyle Jamieson and spinner Ish Sodhi have been recalled for the T20I series against the West Indies, starting this Wednesday. The selection comes ahead of a pivotal phase as the team looks to finalize their T20 World Cup squad.

The squad sees the inclusion of uncapped all-rounder Nathan Smith, who could make his T20I debut following his stint on the New Zealand team that played against Sri Lanka last season. Jamieson, recovering from an injury that sidelined him from the ODI series against England, is expected to be a key player alongside seasoned campaigner Ish Sodhi.

The series holds added significance as coach Rob Walter evaluates players ahead of announcing his preliminary World Cup squad for India and Sri Lanka next year. Kane Williamson's absence, due to his recent retirement from T20I cricket, adds another dimension to the team's strategy going forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025