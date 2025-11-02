New Zealand Announce T20 Squad Featuring Jamieson, Sodhi, and Debutant Smith for West Indies Series

The New Zealand Cricket Team has announced its squad for the forthcoming five-match T20 series against the West Indies, highlighting the return of fast bowler Kyle Jamieson and spinner Ish Sodhi. Uncapped player Nathan Smith from the Wellington Firebirds joins the 14-member squad, positioning himself for a potential T20I debut after being part of previous squads last season.

Recovering from an injury that sidelined him during the ODIs against England, Jamieson's comeback is highly anticipated. Meanwhile, Sodhi reappears in the T20 lineup, having last played against Australia in October. This series marks the final opportunity for the Blackcaps to fine-tune their strategy ahead of coach Rob Walter's announcement of the preliminary squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2026.

Matt Henry, dealing with a calf strain, will forgo the series to focus on conditioning in preparation for future ODI and Test series. Kane Williamson has also stepped aside, announcing his retirement from T20 International cricket earlier today. As the West Indies arrive for a series extending to December, New Zealand's preparation gains importance, culminating in a packed schedule including five T20Is, three ODIs, and three Tests.