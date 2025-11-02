Left Menu

India Faces South Africa in Women's World Cup Final Showdown

In an electrifying ICC Women's World Cup final, South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and chose to bowl first against India. Both teams remain unchanged from their semifinal victories. Despite a two-hour delay due to rain, the stage is set for a thrilling contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:47 IST
In a high-stakes encounter at the ICC Women's World Cup final, South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt opted to bowl first after winning the toss against India.

Both sides have displayed confidence in their lineups, retaining the same XI that saw them triumph over Australia and England in the semifinals.

Despite the excitement, proceedings were momentarily halted as a result of a two-hour delay due to a rain-soaked outfield, but anticipation remains high for a thrilling finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

