Smriti Mandhana's Stellar Performance Sets New Benchmarks in ICC Women's World Cup

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana surpasses Mithali Raj to achieve the most successful ICC Women's World Cup campaign by an Indian batter. Scoring 434 runs in nine innings at an average of 54.25, Mandhana also leads the annual women's ODI charts with 1,362 runs from 23 innings.

Smriti Mandhana. (Photo: @BCCI Women X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic achievement for Indian cricket, opener Smriti Mandhana eclipsed former captain Mithali Raj's record to deliver the best-ever ICC Women's World Cup campaign by an Indian batter. During the finals against South Africa at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, Mandhana scored a vital 45 off 58 balls, including eight boundaries. Her innings came at a strike rate of 77.59, allowing Shafali Verma to play freely, resulting in a century stand between the two.

Concluding the tournament as India's top run-getter, Mandhana accumulated 434 runs over nine innings, averaging 54.25, with a century and two half-centuries. Her highest score was 109. Previously, Mithali Raj held the record during the 2017 World Cup, with 409 runs at an average of 45.44. Mandhana's feat places her only behind South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who amassed 470 runs.

This year, Mandhana has emerged as the leading run-scorer in women's ODIs, setting a new record with 1,362 runs in 23 innings, averaging 61.90 and boasting five centuries and fifties each. The final match saw South Africa win the toss and opt to field first. The world anticipates the crowning of a new world champion under the floodlights of DY Patil Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

