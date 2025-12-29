Appollis Seals Dramatic Win for South Africa Over Zimbabwe
Oswin Appollis clinched a late penalty, securing South Africa's 3-2 victory against Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations. This win advanced South Africa to the last 16, while eliminating Zimbabwe from the tournament. Despite winning, South Africa showed defensive vulnerabilities, a concern for coach Hugo Broos.
In a thrilling encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations, Oswin Appollis scored a crucial penalty in the final minutes, earning South Africa a 3-2 victory over Zimbabwe in Marrakech. This win secured second place in Group B for South Africa, while abruptly ending Zimbabwe's tournament run.
South Africa, amassing six points, finished just behind group leaders Egypt, advancing to the last 16. Despite their success, South Africa's defensive frailties were evident, as they allowed Zimbabwe to equalize twice. Coach Hugo Broos might be concerned about these lapses as the tournament progresses.
Zimbabwe, despite fielding a competitive side, was ultimately outplayed. Tawanda Maswanhise's stunning goal and a fortunate own goal from South Africa provided moments of hope, but their efforts fell short. Appollis' decisive penalty sealed their fate, highlighting the high stakes and intensity all too common at the Africa Cup of Nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrilling Penalty: South Africa Clinches Victory Against Zimbabwe
Sports Roundup: Eagles Soar and Kyrgios Shines
Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve's Engaging Sports Fest Boosts Conservation Efforts
FIFA's Best Awards Set to Dazzle Dubai with Global Sports Stars
Uttar Pradesh's Grand Sports Expansion: From Playgrounds to World-Class Colleges