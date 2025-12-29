Left Menu

Appollis Seals Dramatic Win for South Africa Over Zimbabwe

Oswin Appollis clinched a late penalty, securing South Africa's 3-2 victory against Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations. This win advanced South Africa to the last 16, while eliminating Zimbabwe from the tournament. Despite winning, South Africa showed defensive vulnerabilities, a concern for coach Hugo Broos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 23:53 IST
Appollis Seals Dramatic Win for South Africa Over Zimbabwe

In a thrilling encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations, Oswin Appollis scored a crucial penalty in the final minutes, earning South Africa a 3-2 victory over Zimbabwe in Marrakech. This win secured second place in Group B for South Africa, while abruptly ending Zimbabwe's tournament run.

South Africa, amassing six points, finished just behind group leaders Egypt, advancing to the last 16. Despite their success, South Africa's defensive frailties were evident, as they allowed Zimbabwe to equalize twice. Coach Hugo Broos might be concerned about these lapses as the tournament progresses.

Zimbabwe, despite fielding a competitive side, was ultimately outplayed. Tawanda Maswanhise's stunning goal and a fortunate own goal from South Africa provided moments of hope, but their efforts fell short. Appollis' decisive penalty sealed their fate, highlighting the high stakes and intensity all too common at the Africa Cup of Nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Strikes Venezuelan Drug Dock: Trump's Bold Claim

U.S. Strikes Venezuelan Drug Dock: Trump's Bold Claim

 United States
2
Himachal CM Intervenes in IGMC Doctor-Patient Dispute

Himachal CM Intervenes in IGMC Doctor-Patient Dispute

 India
3
Successful Repairs Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Lead by IAEA

Successful Repairs Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Lead by IAEA

 Global
4
Lockdown at the Checkout: Retail Scuffle Sparks Investigation

Lockdown at the Checkout: Retail Scuffle Sparks Investigation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025