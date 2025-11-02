Left Menu

India's Para-Badminton Triumph: A Golden Showcase

India's para-badminton team excelled at the Indonesia Para-Badminton International, with Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam leading a gold medal haul across categories. They claimed the men's doubles SL3-SL4 gold, supported by wins in singles and other events. Their performance showcased India's prowess on the international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

India's para-badminton team delivered an outstanding performance at the Indonesia Para-Badminton International, securing multiple gold medals in an impressive display of skill and determination.

The pair of Tokyo Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam clinched the men's doubles SL3-SL4 gold, defeating Indonesia's Dwiyoko and Setiawan in straight games. Bhagat expressed his delight at the triumph, noting the hard work and national pride each medal represents.

Further elevating India's achievements, Nitesh Kumar and Sivakumar claimed victories in the SL3 and SL4 men's singles categories. Meanwhile, Manisha Ramdass excelled in the women's singles SU5, and Sumathy Sivan added to the gold tally in SH6. Pramod also won a bronze in mixed doubles, while Krishna Nagar secured two medals in the SH6 category.

