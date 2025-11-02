Punjab FC's Dominant Display: Triumph Over Mohammedan Sporting

Punjab FC showcased an impressive display of football prowess as they secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting in a pivotal Group C match of the Super Cup on Sunday.

Ninthoinganba Meetei opened the scoring in the first half's 26th minute, skillfully maneuvering past the defense. Samir Zeljković doubled the lead shortly before half-time. Manglenthang Kipgen sealed the win with a composed effort in the 72nd minute.

This decisive win propels Punjab FC to six points from two matches, keeping them on track for the semi-finals, while Mohammedan Sporting, after a second consecutive loss, made an early exit from the tournament.