Punjab FC's Dominant Display: Triumph Over Mohammedan Sporting
Punjab FC demonstrated a commanding performance by defeating Mohammedan Sporting 3-0 in a Group C Super Cup match. Ninthoinganba Meetei scored first, followed by Samir Zeljkovic and Manglenthang Kipgen's goals. This win places Punjab FC close to the semi-finals, ending Mohammedan's tournament run after two losses.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bambolim | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:07 IST
Punjab FC showcased an impressive display of football prowess as they secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting in a pivotal Group C match of the Super Cup on Sunday.
Ninthoinganba Meetei opened the scoring in the first half's 26th minute, skillfully maneuvering past the defense. Samir Zeljković doubled the lead shortly before half-time. Manglenthang Kipgen sealed the win with a composed effort in the 72nd minute.
This decisive win propels Punjab FC to six points from two matches, keeping them on track for the semi-finals, while Mohammedan Sporting, after a second consecutive loss, made an early exit from the tournament.
Advertisement