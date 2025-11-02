Left Menu

Haryana Sports Festival: From Grassroots to Global Podium

The 27th Haryana State Sports Festival marks India’s rising status in sports, with Haryana playing a key role. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the state's contribution and efforts in boosting sports. The event aims to nurture talents statewide, ensuring promising athletes secure employment and recognition.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the 27th Haryana State Sports Festival, celebrating India's emerging status as a global sports powerhouse, notably enhanced by the state's contributions. The festival, held at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, reflects Haryana's commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure and supporting athletes statewide.

Distinguished guests including Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha, and Haryana Olympic Association President Capt. Jasvinder Meenu Beniwal graced the event alongside many acclaimed athletes. The theme 'Mitti se Medal tak' focuses on discovering and nurturing sporting talents from the grassroots level to international success.

Chief Minister Saini emphasized Haryana's dedication to sports, unveiling the 'Haryana Outstanding Sportsperson Service Rules, 2021' to offer secure jobs to top athletes. Over the past decade, Rs 641 crore in cash prizes have been awarded to players, alongside vital equipment, demonstrating the state's commitment to advancing sports. The festival will culminate on November 8, showcasing 24 sports events across several districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

