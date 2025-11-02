South Africa's Rugby Tour Setback: Injuries and Doping Drama

South Africa's rugby tour in Europe has encountered a significant setback with the injury of prop Ox Nche. SA Rugby confirmed on Sunday that Nche would miss the remainder of the five-match tour after sustaining injuries during a dominant win against Japan at Wembley Stadium.

The 30-year-old twisted his knee and ankle, requiring him to rely on crutches. Consequently, he returned home for scans while Asenathi Ntlabakanye was called up as his replacement. Ntlabakanye, embroiled in a doping dispute, has been granted permission to play pending a December hearing.

The Springboks are scheduled to play against France in Paris next, followed by matches against Italy, Ireland, and Wales throughout November.

(With inputs from agencies.)