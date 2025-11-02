Left Menu

South Africa's Rugby Tour Setback: Injuries and Doping Drama

South Africa's rugby prop Ox Nche is out of the European tour due to injury, replaced by Asenathi Ntlabakanye, despite his pending doping hearing. Nche returned home post-injury, while Ntlabakanye joins the team in France. The Springboks face France, Italy, Ireland, and Wales in upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • France

South Africa's rugby tour in Europe has encountered a significant setback with the injury of prop Ox Nche. SA Rugby confirmed on Sunday that Nche would miss the remainder of the five-match tour after sustaining injuries during a dominant win against Japan at Wembley Stadium.

The 30-year-old twisted his knee and ankle, requiring him to rely on crutches. Consequently, he returned home for scans while Asenathi Ntlabakanye was called up as his replacement. Ntlabakanye, embroiled in a doping dispute, has been granted permission to play pending a December hearing.

The Springboks are scheduled to play against France in Paris next, followed by matches against Italy, Ireland, and Wales throughout November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

