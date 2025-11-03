Deepti Sharma's Five-Wicket Heroics Propel India to Victory
In a gripping cricket match, India bowled out South Africa for 246 runs in 45.3 overs. Deepti Sharma led the charge with an impressive five-wicket haul, strongly backed by disciplined fielding, including two key run-outs by Amanjot Kaur and Richa Ghosh.
In a standout performance, Deepti Sharma was instrumental in India's bowling triumph over South Africa, seizing five wickets. Her precision and guile led to South Africa's dismissal for 246 runs in 45.3 overs.
Highlights of the match included Laura Wolvaardt's commendable innings of 101 runs, though ultimately, she was caught out by Amanjot Kaur off Deepti Sharma's delivery. Meanwhile, fielding prowess was evident in two crucial run-outs by Amanjot Kaur and Richa Ghosh, adding to South Africa's woes.
The combined efforts of the Indian team ensured a strong bowling performance, backed by strategic game play from Shafali Verma and field support from Radha Yadav, marking a memorable outing for India's cricket squad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
