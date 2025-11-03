India's Women's Cricket Team Triumph: A Historic Win
The Indian women's cricket team achieved a historic milestone by winning their first-ever World Cup. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the team, highlighting their monumental achievement. The victory was celebrated nationwide, marking a significant moment in India's sporting history with the win over South Africa.
The Indian women's cricket team made history with their first-ever World Cup win, securing a resounding 52-run victory over South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. This landmark achievement is a golden chapter in India's sporting annals.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartiest congratulations to the world champion team, calling their victory 'historic.' In a celebratory post on social media platform X, he expressed national pride and exclaimed 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.'
The triumph has captivated the nation, with sentiments of pride and patriotism resonating across the country. The achievement elevates India's status in the global sports arena, further enhancing the nation's legacy in cricket.
India win maiden ICC Women's World Cup title with 52-run victory over South Africa in final.
