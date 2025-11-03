India's Women's Cricket Team Triumph: A Historic Win

The Indian women's cricket team made history with their first-ever World Cup win, securing a resounding 52-run victory over South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. This landmark achievement is a golden chapter in India's sporting annals.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartiest congratulations to the world champion team, calling their victory 'historic.' In a celebratory post on social media platform X, he expressed national pride and exclaimed 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.'

The triumph has captivated the nation, with sentiments of pride and patriotism resonating across the country. The achievement elevates India's status in the global sports arena, further enhancing the nation's legacy in cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)