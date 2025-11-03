Triumphant Win: Indian Women's Cricket Team Makes History
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy praised the Indian women's cricket team for their historic ICC Women's World Cup win against South Africa. Celebrating their dedication and unity, Rangasamy acknowledged the victory as a source of national pride and inspiration for women across India.
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday expressed his admiration for the Indian women's cricket team following their historic win against South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup held in Navi Mumbai.
In his congratulatory message, Rangasamy lauded the team's unwavering dedication, hard work, and unity. He remarked that the players have now become a symbol of national pride.
The Chief Minister highlighted that this remarkable victory has sparked new hope and motivation for women throughout the country, extending his heartfelt congratulations to both the players and their coaches for this milestone achievement.
