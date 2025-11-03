Women's Cricket: A New Legacy at Midnight

In a landmark moment for women's cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur guided the Indian team to its first-ever World Cup victory, defeating South Africa by 52 runs. This historic triumph, achieved at midnight, is seen as the dawn of a new era in Indian women's sports.

The emotional victory was filled with poignant moments, including a heartfelt tribute to cricket legends Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. Kaur's leadership and a crucial turning point within the match were credited for the win. Young player Shafali Verma's performance was particularly notable, highlighting the team's future potential.

Harmanpreet emphasized that this victory is just the beginning. The team aims to continue their success and keep breaking barriers in the world of cricket. Support from key figures like coach Amol Muzumdar and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar offered further inspiration for this rising team.

(With inputs from agencies.)