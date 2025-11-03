India's Daughters Shine: Historic World Cup Triumph

In a momentous celebration, President Draupadi Murmu applauded the Indian women's cricket team for their historic World Cup triumph. The victory, a first for India, symbolizes the exceptional potential of the country's daughters and sends a resounding message globally about their capabilities.

The team secured their maiden World Cup title with a remarkable 52-run victory against South Africa, etching a new golden chapter in India's sporting achievements. The occasion was marked by widespread acclaim, as highlighted in Murmu's address during the Uttarakhand Assembly's silver jubilee session.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami echoed these sentiments, taking the opportunity to congratulate the team for their inspiring win. As India looks forward to becoming a developed nation by 2047, the contributions and successes of women are being increasingly recognized and celebrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)