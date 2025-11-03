Left Menu

IHPL: From Grand Promises to Scandal

The Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) in Kashmir, intended to promote local cricket talent, ended in scandal as organizers disappeared, leaving international cricket stars unpaid and stranded. Despite initial fanfare, poor attendance and financial mismanagement plagued the event, raising questions about the organizing body's credentials and trustworthiness.

Updated: 03-11-2025 17:12 IST
The Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL), once hailed as a groundbreaking event to showcase new cricket talent from Kashmir, has spiraled into controversy as organizers vanished, leaving international cricket stars like Chris Gayle stranded due to unpaid bills.

Organized by the Mohali-based Yuva Society, the league featured prominent cricketers such as Gayle, Devon Smith, Jesse Ryder, and Shakib-al-Hassan. Despite the involvement of these stars, the event faced poor ticket sales and ultimately ended abruptly when players refused to participate over unpaid dues.

Amidst the chaos, police involvement was minimal, causing further frustration among participants left without compensation. Questions arose about the decision to allow an inexperienced organization to host an event of this scale, spotlighting the importance of thorough vetting processes in event management.

