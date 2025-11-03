Left Menu

Cricket Returns to Faisalabad After 17 Years with Afridi’s Leadership

International cricket is back in Faisalabad after a 17-year hiatus, with Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi leading the team against a weakened South African squad. This series marks a significant return, as the city last hosted a match in 2008 due to previous security concerns.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Faisalabad is witnessing the return of international cricket after a staggering 17-year gap, marking a crucial moment under the leadership of newly appointed ODI captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi. The series against South Africa is notable, especially since Iqbal Stadium last hosted an ODI in 2008 before Pakistan started using neutral venues due to security threats.

Major Pakistani cities have gradually resumed hosting international matches since 2015, but Faisalabad was left out due to inadequate facilities, which have now received significant upgrades. Afridi expressed enthusiasm about the series and highlighted the importance of maintaining momentum from their recent T20 victories against South Africa.

South Africa, arriving in Pakistan with a depleted team, faces a tough challenge. Without their captain Temba Bavuma and several key players, Matthew Breetzke takes the lead, offering a platform for young talents to shine. The series continues with matches scheduled on Thursday and Saturday, both in Faisalabad.

