Left Menu

Kerala Blasters FC Thump Sporting Club Delhi to Lead Super Cup Group D

Kerala Blasters FC showcased an impressive performance, defeating Sporting Club Delhi 3-0 in their second Super Cup Group D match. Early goals from Koldo Obieta and Korou Singh Thingujam secured the win. The victory places the Blasters atop the group, enhancing their chances of reaching the semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bambolim | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:08 IST
Kerala Blasters FC Thump Sporting Club Delhi to Lead Super Cup Group D

In an electrifying show of skill, Kerala Blasters FC dominated Sporting Club Delhi with a decisive 3-0 victory in their Super Cup Group D match on Monday. All three goals were netted in the first half, positioning the Blasters as a formidable force with a strong chance of reaching the semifinals.

Koldo Obieta proved to be a pivotal player, scoring twice within the first 23 minutes, while Korou Singh Thingujam added an acrobatic strike to seal the win. With this triumph, the Blasters have secured their spot at the top of the group, leaving Sporting Club Delhi eliminated from the tournament.

Under coach David Català's strategic leadership, Kerala Blasters displayed an all-encompassing performance, from solid defense to creative midfield plays, ultimately overwhelming SC Delhi and showcasing their prowess as a leading team in the competition.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025