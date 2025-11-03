Kerala Blasters FC Thump Sporting Club Delhi to Lead Super Cup Group D

In an electrifying show of skill, Kerala Blasters FC dominated Sporting Club Delhi with a decisive 3-0 victory in their Super Cup Group D match on Monday. All three goals were netted in the first half, positioning the Blasters as a formidable force with a strong chance of reaching the semifinals.

Koldo Obieta proved to be a pivotal player, scoring twice within the first 23 minutes, while Korou Singh Thingujam added an acrobatic strike to seal the win. With this triumph, the Blasters have secured their spot at the top of the group, leaving Sporting Club Delhi eliminated from the tournament.

Under coach David Català's strategic leadership, Kerala Blasters displayed an all-encompassing performance, from solid defense to creative midfield plays, ultimately overwhelming SC Delhi and showcasing their prowess as a leading team in the competition.