Ndiaye's Strike Sends Senegal to AFCON Semifinals

Iliman Ndiaye's goal ensured Senegal's place in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, defeating Mali 1-0. Mali played with 10 men in the second half after Yves Bissouma was sent off. Despite previous success under similar disadvantages, Mali could not overcome Senegal's strong performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tangier | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a riveting encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations, Iliman Ndiaye scored the decisive goal, propelling Senegal to the semi-finals. This win marks Senegal's third semi-final appearance in the last four tournaments, showcasing their consistent performance on the continental stage.

The match took a turning point when Mali's captain, Yves Bissouma, was sent off just before halftime following a second yellow card. This dismissal left Mali to vie for survival with 10 men, a considerable disadvantage that proved insurmountable against Senegal's well-coordinated team.

Despite having previously triumphed on penalties in a similar situation against Tunisia, Mali found no such reprieve this time. Senegal's organized and polished play secured a well-earned victory, striking a significant blow to their West African rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

