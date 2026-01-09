Ndiaye's Strike Sends Senegal to AFCON Semifinals
Iliman Ndiaye's goal ensured Senegal's place in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, defeating Mali 1-0. Mali played with 10 men in the second half after Yves Bissouma was sent off. Despite previous success under similar disadvantages, Mali could not overcome Senegal's strong performance.
In a riveting encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations, Iliman Ndiaye scored the decisive goal, propelling Senegal to the semi-finals. This win marks Senegal's third semi-final appearance in the last four tournaments, showcasing their consistent performance on the continental stage.
The match took a turning point when Mali's captain, Yves Bissouma, was sent off just before halftime following a second yellow card. This dismissal left Mali to vie for survival with 10 men, a considerable disadvantage that proved insurmountable against Senegal's well-coordinated team.
Despite having previously triumphed on penalties in a similar situation against Tunisia, Mali found no such reprieve this time. Senegal's organized and polished play secured a well-earned victory, striking a significant blow to their West African rivals.
