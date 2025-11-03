Indian Chess Masters Excel at FIDE World Cup 2025

Indian chess maestro SL Narayanan and his compatriot Diptayan Ghosh demonstrated exceptional prowess by winning their rapid games to secure spots in the second round of the FIDE World Cup 2025. Their feats were mirrored by Aronyak Ghosh, who emerged victorious following a masterful display in the first-round tiebreaks on Monday.

Narayanan, wielding black in the Sicilian Defense during the first game, carved through his opponent's strategy with precision, sealing victory in just 22 moves as white in the subsequent game. His calculated maneuvers underscored his dominance over a presumed uneven field.

Meanwhile, Diptayan Ghosh overcame China's Peng Xionglian with clinical accuracy in the tiebreaker, earning a secured paycheck of USD 7000. Despite the tournament's challenges, Indian players have risen to the occasion, signaling intense encounters in the forthcoming rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)