Indian Chess Masters Excel at FIDE World Cup 2025

Indian Grandmasters SL Narayanan and Diptayan Ghosh advanced in the FIDE World Cup 2025 after dominating performances. Aronyak Ghosh joined them following a decisive win. Despite tough competition, Indian players showcased their strategic prowess, setting the stage for a highly competitive next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panjim | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian chess maestro SL Narayanan and his compatriot Diptayan Ghosh demonstrated exceptional prowess by winning their rapid games to secure spots in the second round of the FIDE World Cup 2025. Their feats were mirrored by Aronyak Ghosh, who emerged victorious following a masterful display in the first-round tiebreaks on Monday.

Narayanan, wielding black in the Sicilian Defense during the first game, carved through his opponent's strategy with precision, sealing victory in just 22 moves as white in the subsequent game. His calculated maneuvers underscored his dominance over a presumed uneven field.

Meanwhile, Diptayan Ghosh overcame China's Peng Xionglian with clinical accuracy in the tiebreaker, earning a secured paycheck of USD 7000. Despite the tournament's challenges, Indian players have risen to the occasion, signaling intense encounters in the forthcoming rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

