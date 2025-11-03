Left Menu

Jharkhand Empowers Hockey Heroes with Land and Housing Initiatives

The Jharkhand government exempts stamp duty and registration fees for plots allocated to international hockey players Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan. Additionally, the Cabinet approved the Cambo Megalift Irrigation project and increased funds for the Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Awas Yojana. Plans for a new healthcare council were also greenlit.

The Jharkhand government has announced a waiver of stamp duty and registration fees for two international hockey players from the state, Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan. This decision was made during a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The meeting also saw the approval of several other initiatives, including an allocation of 3,750 sq ft of land to the athletes in Ranchi's Harmu residential colony. Among the 13 agendas passed was the significant Cambo Megalift Irrigation project, which is expected to benefit 14 villages and cover 4,055 hectares in Mandar and Chanho blocks with an investment of Rs 236.20 crore.

Furthermore, the Cabinet endorsed the Jharkhand State Allied and Healthcare Council Rules and increased financial assistance under the Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Awas Yojana, raising funds to Rs 2 lakh per unit and expanding the housing target to 2,400 by 2025-26.

