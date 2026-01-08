Left Menu

YSRCP chief claims Naidu 'betrayed' people by undermining Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:09 IST
YSRCP chief claims Naidu 'betrayed' people by undermining Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had ''betrayed'' all sections of society by undermining the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Reddy accused the Naidu-led coalition government of ''spreading falsehoods'' about the project, hurting the sentiments of the people of Rayalaseema and placing ''political self-interest above public welfare.'' ''By undermining the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project, Naidu has betrayed every section of the people,'' Reddy claimed.

He alleged that during Naidu's previous tenure between 2014 and 2019, Telangana expanded infrastructure at Srisailam to draw excess water, leaving Andhra with no realistic chance of securing its rightful share.

Reddy claimed that the RLI project was conceived as the only viable solution to lift three TMC of water at the 800-foot level from Srisailam to address chronic drought in the Rayalaseema region.

He further alleged that Naidu had encouraged legal hurdles by influencing cases in the National Green Tribunal against the RLI project, while remaining indifferent as Telangana ignored notices and expanded its lift irrigation projects.

The former chief minister said corrective measures taken during the YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024 ensured reservoirs reached full capacity, benefiting Rayalaseema, Nellore, and parts of Prakasam districts.

Reddy also accused the NDA coalition government of rampant corruption, claiming it had taken credit for projects such as the Bhogapuram airport and driven industries away through commissions and harassment.

The project aims to lift Krishna River water from the Srisailam reservoir to provide irrigation and improve water availability for farmers in the drought-prone Rayalaseema region.

''All sections of people—farmers, students, women, employees, and the unemployed—are being cheated through hikes in power tariffs, registration charges, and unchecked corruption,'' he alleged.

Contrasting his tenure with the current dispensation, Reddy said the YSRCP government had followed a welfare calendar through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), while alleging that the NDA coalition government was running the state on a loan-driven model without accountability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former Mizoram Ranji player collapses and dies during cricket match in Aizawl

Former Mizoram Ranji player collapses and dies during cricket match in Aizaw...

 India
2
Four-year-old girl found dead in Bihar’s Khagaria, rape suspected

Four-year-old girl found dead in Bihar’s Khagaria, rape suspected

 India
3
Indian Army launches digital platform to enable commanders make informed decisions

Indian Army launches digital platform to enable commanders make informed dec...

 India
4
Got no option, as Congressman got to work for party: Shivakumar on Assam role

Got no option, as Congressman got to work for party: Shivakumar on Assam rol...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026