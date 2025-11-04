Left Menu

Jamie Melham Shatters Records: First Female Jockey's Historic Melbourne Cup Win

Jamie Melham made history as the first female jockey to win both the Caulfield Cup and the Melbourne Cup, riding Half Yours to victory at Flemington. This triumph is a significant milestone for women in horse racing, with Melham acknowledging her grandfather's influence on her success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 10:44 IST
In a groundbreaking achievement, Jamie Melham has become the first female jockey to win both the Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup in the same year. Riding the Tony and Calvin McEvoy-trained Half Yours, Melham secured victory in the A$9 million Melbourne Cup at Flemington, finishing three lengths ahead of Goodie Two Shoes.

The 29-year-old South Australian, who recently changed her racing name from Jamie Kah after marrying fellow jockey Ben Melham, expressed her delight and dedication to the sport. "This is why we get up at 4 a.m. and work our arses off," she said after clinching the prestigious win.

The milestone victory also highlighted the ongoing progress for women in horse racing, with Melham acknowledging her grandfather's role in her journey. Her success comes a decade after Michelle Payne's historic Melbourne Cup win, marking another significant step forward in this traditionally male-dominated sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

