Yash Rathod's Stellar Century Boosts Record-Breaking Season

Yash Rathod, a star batter from Vidarbha, continued his outstanding run in the domestic circuit with a remarkable century against Tamil Nadu in Round 3 of the Ranji Trophy. This performance propelled Rathod past Vijay Hazare and Vinod Kambli on the list for the highest first-class average by an Indian batter with over 2,000 runs.

In a gripping contest at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu managed 291 runs, thanks largely to Pradosh Ranjan Paul's 113 and Baba Indrajith's 96. Their crucial 179-run stand for the fourth wicket held the innings together. Vidarbha's fast bowler, Nachiket Bhute, was instrumental in halting Tamil Nadu's progress, claiming 5/65.

Rathod entered the fray following solid contributions from teammates Aman Mokhade (80), Dhruv Shorey (82), and R Samarth (56), who dismantled Tamil Nadu's bowling attack. Rathod's aggressive play saw him secure a half-century in just 61 balls and culminated in his ninth first-class century. Rathod's impressive season continues, boosting his tally to 775 runs in seven matches at an average of 110.7. Last season, he led the Ranji Trophy with 960 runs in 10 games. Rathod started this season powerfully with Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy, accumulating 324 runs in three games, later excelling in the Irani Cup and initial Ranji Trophy matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)